Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.9 %

BLK traded down $5.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $675.03. The company had a trading volume of 232,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.25. The company has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

