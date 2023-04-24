Forza Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PPL by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in PPL by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

