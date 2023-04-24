FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,016,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 2,882,769 shares.The stock last traded at $32.02 and had previously closed at $33.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

FOX Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.33.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

