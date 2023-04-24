Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.53

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.53 and last traded at $41.49, with a volume of 31703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,908 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

