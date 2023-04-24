Frax (FRAX) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $7.90 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,039,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

