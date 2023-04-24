Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Shares Gap Up to $74.30

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.30, but opened at $76.65. Freedom shares last traded at $76.66, with a volume of 82,005 shares changing hands.

Freedom Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.55 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

In other news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freedom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freedom by 30.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Freedom by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Freedom by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Freedom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freedom

(Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.