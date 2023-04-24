FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RAIL. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

FreightCar America Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.09. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

