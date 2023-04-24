Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.91. Approximately 412,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,584,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,018.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $68,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,468.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

