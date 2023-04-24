FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $1.64 on Exchanges

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $540.16 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00005905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

