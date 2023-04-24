G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $7,934.96 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00061996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001208 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

