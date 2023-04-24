Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Oxford Industries worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

OXM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.01. 23,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.91. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.