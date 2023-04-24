Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 319,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CIM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 699,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,484. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.55%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.95%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

