Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after acquiring an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 123,349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,056 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.24. The stock had a trading volume of 366,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,900. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.