Gables Capital Management Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 135,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 88,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.55. 544,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

