Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,854. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

