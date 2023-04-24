Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,706,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,041,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,435,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.21. 4,354,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,052,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

