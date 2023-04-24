Galxe Price Reaches $1.66 (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $106.85 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galxe token can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00006036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,474,999 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a decentralized credential data network aiming to create an open and collaborative ecosystem. The Galxe ecosystem uses the GAL token as a governance token, payment token, and incentive mechanism. The GAL token is used for voting and governance in the Galxe DAO, to pay for application module fees, to pay for Galxe Oracle Engine and Galxe Credential API, and to curate digital credentials. The bonding curve system is used to signal a credential data set’s value, and curators can purchase stakes of a credential data set using GAL tokens, which will result in a revenue stream that will be split between credential stake holders pro-rata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galxe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galxe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

