Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $23.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $15.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $662.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.22 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $343,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,221.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $49,793.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $813,285. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 87,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 48,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.