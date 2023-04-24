Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Shares Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned about 1.52% of Gencor Industries worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 83,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

GENC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $14.44. 14,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $211.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

