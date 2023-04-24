General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.77

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.77 and last traded at $100.34, with a volume of 986459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.41.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

