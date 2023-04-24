Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.03 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.
Genuine Parts Stock Performance
Shares of GPC stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Genuine Parts
Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.
