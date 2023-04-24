Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $5.06

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $7.88. Getty Images shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 13,617,766 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GETY. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Getty Images Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 34,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $137,033.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 365,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,966.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,087,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,680 shares of company stock worth $729,220. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

