Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 234,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 456,559 shares.The stock last traded at $60.16 and had previously closed at $59.54.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 155,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,615,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

