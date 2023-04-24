GMX (GMX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.07 Million

GMX (GMX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. GMX has a market cap of $622.33 million and $35.07 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GMX has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $71.92 or 0.00263916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,017,361 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,652,874 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

