Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.83

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 18414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

