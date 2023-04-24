Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

GSLC stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $81.54. 83,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,118. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

