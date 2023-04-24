Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,670,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 853,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,189,000 after buying an additional 26,525 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 359.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the period.

GBIL stock opened at $100.04 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.82.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

