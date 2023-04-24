Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Lifted by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 4.9% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,322. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

