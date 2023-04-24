Golem (GLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $231.21 Million

Golem (GLM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000845 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $231.21 million and $5.37 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

