Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 58,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock remained flat at $23.42 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 223,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,792. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.