Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 523,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 190,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSCU traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. 11,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

