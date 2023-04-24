Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Motco grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 830.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,454.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $150,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.62. 686,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,067. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.