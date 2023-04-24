Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.00. 127,168 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

