Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 229,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 125,185 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,050,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,176,125. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.