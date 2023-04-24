Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after buying an additional 125,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.98. 239,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,695. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

