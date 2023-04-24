Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,704 Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMV. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 83,945 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.21. 43,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

