Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 450.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 274,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 224,478 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,227,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

