Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 287 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447,485 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,128.9% during the fourth quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 551,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538,000 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 450,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after acquiring an additional 276,549 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 454,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after acquiring an additional 252,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,558,000. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,483,861. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

