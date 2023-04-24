Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after purchasing an additional 296,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,658 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,064,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.25. 666,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,577. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.21.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

