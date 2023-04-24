Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,486 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $21,696,000. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,701,000. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,618,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,424 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 340.3% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 703,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 543,897 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $22.79. 198,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,530. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.