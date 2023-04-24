Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining Stock Down 7.8 %
Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.10.
About Great Panther Mining
