Guggenheim Raises Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target to $58.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.22% from the stock’s current price.

ACLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcellx from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.94. 236,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of -0.43. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,673.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock worth $898,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth about $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after buying an additional 1,524,173 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,276,000 after buying an additional 1,323,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after buying an additional 1,203,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after buying an additional 1,338,208 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.