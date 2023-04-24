Guild of Guardians Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $18.23 Million (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $18.23 million and approximately $271,910.67 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guild of Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guild of Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

