Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of NYSE HBI remained flat at $4.96 during trading on Monday. 2,226,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,194,944. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

