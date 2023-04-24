Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HRMY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut Harmony Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.38.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

