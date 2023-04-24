Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 225 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in ASML by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in ASML by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $630.18. 703,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $642.29 and its 200 day moving average is $593.39. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

