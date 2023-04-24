Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 786 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,307,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,269,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

