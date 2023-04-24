Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.27. 1,395,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,798. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.