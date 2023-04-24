Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in JOYY were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in JOYY by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in JOYY by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at $5,061,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in JOYY by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on YY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JOYY has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $27.98. The company had a trading volume of 196,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.51.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.94%.

JOYY Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Recommended Stories

