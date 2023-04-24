Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,294 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE GIS traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $87.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,072. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

